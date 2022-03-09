Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $90.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

NYSE:ENV opened at $72.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.35 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

