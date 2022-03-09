Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $875.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Argus from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $681.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Equinix has a 52-week low of $606.90 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $727.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $783.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,858 shares of company stock worth $23,638,454. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Equinix by 34.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Equinix by 7.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

