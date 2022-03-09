Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

EQH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,094,000 after acquiring an additional 92,905 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Equitable by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Equitable by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Equitable by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

