Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $64.89 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

