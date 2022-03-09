Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €44.00 ($47.83) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.35) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €51.00 ($55.43) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($45.65) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.17) to €47.00 ($51.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

