Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will post ($0.97) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.03). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.89) earnings per share.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a market cap of $275.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.60. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 3,111,903 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,579,000. Finally, Meditor Group Ltd boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

