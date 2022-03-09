ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Update

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 30.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE:GWH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,033. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $28.92.
In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.
ESS Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc
