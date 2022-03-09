ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Update

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 30.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:GWH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,033. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the third quarter valued at $8,778,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

ESS Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.