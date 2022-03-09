Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research firms have issued reports on EPRT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.31.
Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. 591,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,430. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.
