Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPRT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. 591,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,430. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

