Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

