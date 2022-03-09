Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $276.38

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $276.38 and last traded at $277.03, with a volume of 8400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $285.69.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.