Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVBG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.06.

EVBG stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.62. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 542.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

