Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target Increased to C$17.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS EVTZF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 252. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
