Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target Increased to C$17.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVTZF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 252. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

