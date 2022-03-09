EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 21.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EVRAZ stock opened at GBX 99.76 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. EVRAZ has a one year low of GBX 50.50 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 707.60 ($9.27). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 424.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 536.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

