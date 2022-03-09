Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 205,812 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,812 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.27% of Butterfly Network worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 16.4% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 27.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.54.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $577,570.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,594.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

