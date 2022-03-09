Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 205,812 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,812 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.27% of Butterfly Network worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 694.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BFLY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $795.21 million, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.54. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. On average, analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $577,570.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $95,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,752 shares of company stock worth $1,331,594.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

