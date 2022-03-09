Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 853 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after buying an additional 1,641,852 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,492,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after buying an additional 535,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,947,000 after buying an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.34 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.86.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.11.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

