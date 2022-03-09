Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 9,902 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 518.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $259.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.82. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $231.64 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

