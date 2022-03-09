Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,212 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of 1Life Healthcare worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Management Corp increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after buying an additional 11,745,838 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $168,085,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,436,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 843,567 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $15,253,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,923,000 after buying an additional 611,868 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

ONEM stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.67.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.