Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,714,000 after purchasing an additional 766,495 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,223,000 after buying an additional 564,197 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,572,000 after buying an additional 1,285,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after buying an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

