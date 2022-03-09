Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $165.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

