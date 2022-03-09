Experian (LON:EXPN) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.76) to GBX 2,850 ($37.34) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($49.14) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 4,100 ($53.72) to GBX 4,000 ($52.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,216.67 ($42.15).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,834 ($37.13) on Wednesday. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,395 ($31.38) and a one year high of GBX 3,689 ($48.34). The company has a market cap of £26.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,081.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,244.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

