Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,800 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 673,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $18.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.87. 796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

