Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,981,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,163 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 115,526.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,097 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.20 on Wednesday, reaching $94.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $89.78 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

