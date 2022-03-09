Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $21.71 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 38,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.82. 394,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,117,164. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $201.70. The stock has a market cap of $243.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day moving average is $160.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

