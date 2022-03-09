Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $26.06 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.11. 142,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average is $163.95. The company has a market capitalization of $218.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.54 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

