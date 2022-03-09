Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $445.91. 9,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.61. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.04 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,303. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.