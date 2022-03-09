Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after acquiring an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after purchasing an additional 83,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,169,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $9.93 on Wednesday, hitting $228.70. 31,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,740. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

