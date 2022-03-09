Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 516,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 110,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 249,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James decreased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,088 shares of company stock valued at $267,396. 8.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

