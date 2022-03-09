FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 59,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FZT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 2,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,126. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

