Fear NFTs Price Tops $1.27 on Major Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,706.53 or 0.06439965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,990.82 or 0.99913681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00041031 BTC.

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

