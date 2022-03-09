Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Robert G. Sexton Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 2,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AGM stock opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.47. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $91.41 and a 1 year high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 29.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,506,000 after buying an additional 139,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,812,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

