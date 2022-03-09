Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,659 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

NYSE:FRT opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.84. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $97.87 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

