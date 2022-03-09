FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.48.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,848,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.