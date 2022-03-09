FedoraCoin (TIPS) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, FedoraCoin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $24,846.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.26 or 0.00256210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001726 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

