FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIGS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.85.

FIGS stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 37.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,628 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,058,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,531,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 1,532.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

