Financial Survey: Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) versus LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Femasys alerts:

6.3% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Femasys and LeMaitre Vascular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LeMaitre Vascular $154.42 million 6.47 $26.91 million $1.26 36.17

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Femasys.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys N/A N/A N/A LeMaitre Vascular 17.42% 12.42% 10.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Femasys and LeMaitre Vascular, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00 LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 3 0 2.75

Femasys presently has a consensus price target of $16.73, indicating a potential upside of 757.69%. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus price target of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.51%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Femasys on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Femasys (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy. The company was founded by George D. LeMaitre on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.