Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Trading Down 1.1%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Alberta; Saskatchewan; British Columbia, and the United States.

