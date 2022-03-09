First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

FBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

FBP stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 770,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 816,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 147,562 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First BanCorp. (FBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.