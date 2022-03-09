First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

