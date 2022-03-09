First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) is First Financial Corp IN’s Largest Position

First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the quarter. First Financial makes up 20.5% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Financial Corp IN owned about 5.76% of First Financial worth $33,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 248.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 28.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 27.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on THFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

