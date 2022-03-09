First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in February

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 157,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $583.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 27.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

