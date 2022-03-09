First Financial Corp IN Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $452.90. 80,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,621. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.90. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

