First Financial Corp IN Sells 1,376 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in General Electric by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 330,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

GE stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.25. The stock had a trading volume of 161,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,398. The stock has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.89. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.