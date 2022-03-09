First Financial Corp IN Sells 230 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,955,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,899,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5,842.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.25. 224,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,705,044. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $318.44 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.62.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

