First Financial Corp IN Sells 3,227 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 149,735 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 104,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 623,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,851,988. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

