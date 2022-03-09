First Hawaiian Bank Has $640,000 Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Workiva were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 74.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 25.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -129.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

