First Hawaiian Bank Has $674,000 Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,699.00 and a beta of 0.97. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -8,400.00%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

