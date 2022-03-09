First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 140.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after acquiring an additional 512,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,250,000 after purchasing an additional 263,750 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,964,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $117.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

