First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $181.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.44 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Raymond James lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

