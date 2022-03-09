First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

